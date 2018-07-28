Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens Full Fight Video Highlights

Legendary former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo came into his co-main event bout with Jeremy Stephens at tonight’s (Sat., July 28, 2018) UFC on FOX 30 from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with some big questions to answer.

Following two TKO losses to current champion Max Holloway and three stoppage losses in his last four fights, many had begun to write off one of MMA’s all-time greats as a has-been.

But the Brazilian legend showed just why he belongs up there with the best the UFC has ever seen when he stopped “Lil’ Heathen” in the first round of a short-lived but epic fight. The action was hot and heavy from the bell, with both fighters winging huge shots from up close:

Veteran Stephens appeared to have Aldo in serious trouble at one point, blasting him with some huge uppercuts close to the cage wall:

However, Aldo persevered with the heart of a champion to come back with his own attack, smashing Stephens with an absolutely beautiful two-punch combo to the body that completely shut Stephens down and opened the floodgates to Aldo pick up the TKO stoppage – his first since 2013 in an extremely emotional victory based on the stakes involved: