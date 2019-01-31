Jose Aldo Explains Why He Isn’t Headlining UFC Fortaleza

Former featherweight king Jose Aldo will face off with Renato Moicano in the co-main event of this weekend’s UFC Fortaleza.

That, however, wasn’t always the plan according to UFC President Dana White, who stated said that Aldo wanted a three-round fight instead of a five-round main event fight. And that is why the promotion booked UFC Fortaleza as such.

Aldo Clarifies His Decision

Speaking with the media in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (via MMA Fighting), Aldo clarified that his coach Andre Pederneiras was in charge of that part of his career and that he has never questioned him yet, so why start now.

”I never turned anything down,” Aldo said. “The thing about three or five rounds, it was ‘Dede’ who thought it wouldn’t be good. You can ask him. He made the fight three rounds, he thought it would be better. To me, it doesn’t matter. Five, 10 rounds, however many they want, I’ll do it against Moicano or anyone else. I have no problem with that, I train for that, that’s what I do every day. I want to get there and always do my best, I never said otherwise.”

Aldo On Trusting His Coach

The consensus featherweight GOAT went on to say that it really didn’t matter to him whether or not the fight was three rounds or five rounds. He was more than happy to headline UFC Fortaleza. But instead opted to trust his longtime coach, Pederneiras.

”It’s tough to see me in the in the co-main event,” Aldo said. “Of course, respecting both of them, Raphael (and Moraes) will be the main event, (but) it’s tough to see the name I have and not being the main event. I had that in my mind, but if I got to where I am today was thanks to ‘Dede’, and he knows really well what he’s doing.”

Pederneiras’ Reasoning

While it may seem like a five round fight could be an advantage for Aldo, it’s important to remember that many fights that are scheduled for 25 minutes, do not go the extra two rounds, the “championship rounds”.

Logic along these lines as well as the slim chance of guaranteeing a title shot with a victory in Fortaleza — was the main factor that in Pederneiras’ decision.

“Aldo became WEC champion in 2009. So we’ve been training his body for five rounds for nine years,” Pederneiras explained. “There’s a huge toll in what you do. So, when someone thinks, ‘Oh, it’s just two more rounds’ — no, it’s a completely different preparation.

“Since there’s no possibility that Aldo fights for the belt, I explained him everything and he agreed. If (Brian) Ortega had won (against Max Holloway), this fight could be five rounds to elevate him (for a title shot). But even if Aldo accepted a five-round fight now and knocks [Moicano] out in 30 seconds, his next one won’t be for the title, everybody knows that.

“If Dana says before the next fight, ‘This fight will determine who fights for the title,’ he will fight five, 10, 12 rounds, whatever is necessary, but that’s not the case for this fight now.”

UFC Fortaleza, otherwise known as UFC on ESPN+ 2, will take place Saturday, February 2, 2019, from the Centro de Formacao Olimpica, do Nordeste in Fortaleza, Ceara, Brazil.