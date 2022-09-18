Report – Ex-UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo retires from professional MMA following 18 year career

Former undisputed UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo has reportedly reached an agreement with the organization to cut short his contract with one fight remaining – retiring from professional mixed martial arts with immediate effect.

Aldo, 36, as per an initial report from Combate reporters, Raphael Marinho, and Zeca Acevedo, has reached an agreement with the UFC to walk away from the promotion despite retaining a sole fight on his contract, with the view to pursue other combat sports and retire from professional mixed martial arts.

The Manaus native reportedly sought his release from the organization despite retaining a single fight on his deal. And the UFC are said to have accepted the Brazilian icon’s request.

Speculation began to mount regarding a potential retirement from the sport for Jose Aldo, or a departure from the organization at the least, after TSN reporter, Aaron Bronsteter noted how the former featherweight champion was removed from the fans rankings pool this Sunday afternoon.

“Jose Aldo has been removed from the UFC fans ranking pool,” Aaron Bronsteter tweeted. “The most recent news on Aldo was that his coach felt he should retire, but thought he may want to fight out his contract with one last fight in Rio at UFC 283.”

Boasting a professional record of 31-8, Aldo, a former WEC featherweight champion to boot, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 278 back in August, suffering a unanimous decision loss to fellow bantamweight contender, Merab Dvalishvili, in a pivotal matchup.

Jose Aldo holds the record for most successful UFC featherweight title defenses

The inaugural UFC featherweight champion, Aldo who also competed for bantamweight gold back in 2020, chalked up an impressive seven successful title defenses before suffering a knockout loss to Conor McGregor in December 2015.

Recognised as one the sport’s pioneers and most recognisable features in the modern era, Aldo, who began his professional career back in August 2004, holds career triumphs over names such as Cub Swanson, Mike Brown, Urijah Faber, Mark Hominick, Kenny Florian, Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, Chan Sung Jung, Ricardo Lamas, Jeremy Stephens, Renato Moicano, Marlon Vera, Pedro Munhoz, and most recently, defeated Rob Font in December of last year.