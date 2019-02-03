Jose Aldo Calls For Conor McGregor Rematch At Lightweight

Jose Aldo has called out for a rematch against former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor.

Their first fight went down at the UFC 194 pay-per-view event on December 12, 2015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In that fight, McGregor moved backward and connected with a left hook that landed on Aldo’s chin. As a result, McGregor won the fight by KO and was crowned the UFC featherweight champion.

This comes off the fact that Aldo is looking to wrap up his MMA career at the end of this year and wants all three fights to take place in Brazil. Following his latest win, Aldo pitched the idea of the rematch.

“If I have that opportunity at the division above, that way I won’t have to suffer through the weight cut. I think it would be a great fight,” Aldo said through an interpreter (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “I think in the first fight, we weren’t even (able to) show my work, and he connected a great punch. But if we have another opportunity, I think the story’s gonna be different.”

Aldo TKO’d Renato Moicano in the second-round of their co-headlining bout. This fight went down at the UFC on ESPN+ 2 show in Fortaleza, Brazil at Centro de Formação Olímpica do Nordeste.