Jorge Masvidal Vows To ‘Dismantle Someone’s Face’ In UFC Return

Welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal hasn’t competed since suffering a decision defeat to two-time title contender Stephen Thompson last November at UFC 217 in New York City and apparently, he’s having trouble finding an opponent.

Regardless, Masvidal is hoping to return to action soon and when he does, he’s planning to do some damage:

“I’m going to get somebody at some point or another, whether it be a top-10 guy or not,” Masvidal told MMAjunkie Radio. “Somebody’s face is going to get dismantled.”

One opponent could make sense is the red-hot Kamaru Usman, who’s won an incredible 12-straight fights and is coming off of a decision victory over Demian Maia last month in Chile. Masvidal, however, wasn’t impressed with Usman’s performance:

“That dude thinks he deserves a title shot beating Maia on two weeks’ notice,” Masvidal said. “Awesome for you if that’s how you think. “It’s funny because Usman was calling me out saying I had ducked him,” Masvidal said. “Basically, that’s calling me a coward. Now that I’m saying let’s fight, he doesn’t want to fight. “I saw him at Colby’s fight – I thought he had two broken (hands). That guy has to be better than Wolverine because he didn’t have any cast on. So that dude is Super Marvel X. I don’t know what the (expletive) he’s made out of. You broke two hands, and you don’t have no cast on? Wow, bro. That’s super powers, for real.”

Usman did indeed believe he suffered hand injuries in his bout against Maia, but it appears as if he’s healthy, although it’s unclear when he’ll be returning to the cage.

Ultimately, Masvidal expected more from “The Nigerian Nightmare” in that bout:

“It was (expletive) a snooze-fest,” he said. “And I get it – Maia wasn’t in shape. Put this guy out of his misery. You’ve been training for a fight how long? Get this guy out of there, or at least try to. Just staring at him – this is the fight game. This is what it’s becoming. A bunch of loudmouth (expletive).”

Would you like to see “Gamebred” and Usman do battle in the future?