Jorge Masvidal Reveals Two Opponents He’d Prefer If He Beats Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal expects to win the welterweight title this weekend — and he’s already looking ahead to future opponents.

Masvidal is stepping in on six days notice to challenge Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title in the UFC 251 headliner on July 11 at Abu Dhabi’s Fight Island.

It will be a first shot at UFC gold for “Gamebred” who remains confident of getting the victory over his bitter rival in Usman despite not having a proper training camp. If that is what actually happens, what would be next for Masvidal?

Masvidal Targeting Rematches

There are two opponents in mind for the BMF champion and they don’t include Conor McGregor or even Colby Covington. Instead, they are rematches with past opponents.

“There is two guys on my radar heavy,” Masvidal told Ariel Helwani (via MMA News). “Nate is definitely one of them. No matter what, it is a good fight, and me and the world didn’t get the results we wanted. I know Nate obviously wants to run it back and, I’m telling speaking from heart, I want to run it back. When I get this belt, nothing would be better, then to give him the opportunity he gave me to fight for his BMF belt. Come on, come fight for this belt now.

“Another dude that we’re definitely going to be scrapping at some point is [Stephen] Thompson. Not because of nothing personal, got nothing but love and respect for this individual, I would just love to run it back. I think I could do better than I did the first night we met, I think I match up well. I would love to run it back with Thompson. So, that is definitely something that will be happening. Promises made, promises kept.”

Masvidal, of course, defeated Diaz after dominating their UFC 244 contest back in November. However, it was via doctor’s stoppage due to a cut on Diaz’s eye.

As for Thompson, “Wonderboy” was the last fighter to defeat Masvidal when he outpointed him at UFC 217 in November 2017.

Either one of those rematches would not disappoint fans whatsoever.

Who would you like to see Masvidal face after Usman should he win the title?