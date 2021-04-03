Jorge Masvidal fired back at Ben Askren’s recent comments.

In response to Masvidal being involved in a FaceTime call with his upcoming opponent Jake Paul, Askren took to social media to fire back at the former by claiming he was made famous because of a fluke moment.

“I’ve refrained for 2 years, but let’s be real Jorge, “Askren began. “You landed the luckiest knee of your life and I made you famous. You’re welcome. You got 50-43’d by Usman and will likely again next month. Beat it loser.”

Askren would then add that Masvidal was scared to fight Colby Covington.

“I can’t stand Colby, but let’s be real fake street Jesus was afraid to fight him,” Askren tweeted Thursday.

It would have been surprising if Masvidal didn’t offer up a rebuttal and he did just that by stating he retired Askren in just five seconds in their 2019 meeting.

“Just like when you told the whole world I was afraid to fight you and I went on to retire your ass in 5 seconds stfu. Now I’m going to fight the world champion so stfu x2 #andnew”

While it can be argued that Masvidal may have avoided a fight with Covington — with “Gamebred” seemingly not wanting to give his old best friend the attention — it’s hard to argue against his decision as he has landed a second successive title shot.

He will look to be second time lucky when he faces Usman in the UFC 261 headliner taking place April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida.

What do you make of Masvidal’s response to Askren?