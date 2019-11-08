Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Nate Diaz Potentially Retiring

Spread the word!













This week, Nate Diaz took to Instagram to suggest that he might be retiring from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition.

Diaz was defeated by Masvidal at UFC 244 last week due to a Doctor Stoppage after the third round. Up until the decision to stop the fight, it was a pretty lopsided performance in favor of Masvidal. While Diaz called for a rematch shortly after due to the controversy surrounding the finish, he later changed his tune on Instagram.

He posted the following:

“F*ck a rematch this sh*t was over before it started I’m goin on out on tour Peace out fight game”

After giving the MMA community a few days to digest the possibility, Masvidal himself has offered his reaction to Diaz teasing retirement. “Gamebred” took to Twitter and noted he heard the news of Diaz retiring may, in fact, be true.

If that’s the case, he said he had fun sharing the cage with him, and is still down to rematch him anytime.

“Heard it might be true. If so, it was fun sharing the cage with you. If you ever get that itch, I’ll be waiting. Until then, I’m gonna go get this paper #theresurrection”

What do you think of Masvidal’s reaction to Diaz’s potential retirement?