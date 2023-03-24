Jorge Masvidal plans to make a modern art masterpiece using Gilbert Burns’ face next month when the two welterweight standouts square off inside the Octagon.

‘Gamebred’ will attempt to get back into the win column for the first time since 2019, but it will be no easy task when he meets No. 5 ranked contender Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 on April 8. Before his highly anticipated return to action, Jorge Masvidal shared some honest thoughts on his next opponent and creatively labeled the next chapter of his combat sports career during an interview with MMA Junkie.

“This chapter would be Gilbert ‘The Stepping Stone’ Burns,” Masvidal said. “It’s no disrespect to Gilbert and stuff, ‘cause I think he’s a good competitor. He comes to fight, you know? And things like that for the most part. But we’ve never been on the same skillset. And then as far as like gameness goes, as far as like toughness and durability and you know, that sturdiness, he’s never had it either.

“He gets cracked and he starts skating. So I don’t know, he’s good in the jiu-jitsu world but his wrestling ain’t that. And I’ve only been focusing these last six months on making sure that I can deal with these wrestlers efficiently. Get to positions efficiently, not waste as much energy” (transcription by MMA News).

Jorge Masvidal is Ready to Make a Statement Against Gilbert Burns

Jorge Masvidal plans to display his artistic side at UFC 287, using his large palette of skills to paint a violent picture with Gilbert Burns’ face as the canvas.

“So I’m gonna tell you that I’m gonna paint my Van Gogh on Gilbert’s face man. With elbows, knees, kicks, takedown defense, takedown offense. All of that good stuff, I’m gonna bring it. And just like when I started my career, just go out there and fight and have fun. It’s not a game because there’s a lot I risk, but at the same time this is my pickup basketball game, this is my soccer game, this is my baseball game, this is what I enjoy doing. So I don’t need to do anything any more than that, just go out there and do it.”

Despite being on a three-fight losing skid, Jorge Masvidal could very well be one big win away from a UFC title opportunity against reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards. ‘Gamebred’ could skyrocket to the top five of the division with a win over Burns, but more importantly, there is already a history between Edwards and himself. That could play a big role in the UFC’s decision-making once next month’s pay-per-view at Miami-Dade Arena is in the books.