Jorge Masvidal On Conor McGregor Fight: UFC Don’t Want ‘Murder Charge’

Earlier this summer, there was talk of Jorge Masvidal potentially facing Conor McGregor.

However, UFC president Dana White shut it down claiming Masvidal was too big for the former lightweight champion. White would later confirm those comments rubbed McGregor the wrong way.

Still, Masvidal doesn’t see the UFC booking that fight anytime soon. The reason? Because they don’t want a murder charge on them:

“That fight…the president deemed it not good because they don’t want a murder charge on them,” Masvidal said on Get Up (via MMA Fighting). “They’re not going to allow that to happen.

“The president himself already said it, so I don’t want to go to jail for killing nobody. It’s not what I want to do. I’m here to compete and to keep beating people up.”

When asked to clarify what would happen if he faced McGregor, “Gamebred” expanded:

“The president said we couldn’t compete because I’m too much man, so that can’t happen,” he added. “We’re different spectrums. [Dana White] is not going to allow that to happen.”

If there is any chance that fight does happen, Masvidal will need to get through his next foe who has happened to beat Conor McGregor — Nate Diaz. The two collide in the main event of UFC 244 which takes place November 2 in Madison Square Garden, New York.

Do you think we’ll ever see McGregor vs. Masvidal?