Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) has played down the beef between him and UFC Welterweight champion, Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA) exclaiming that the feud was never “personal”.

The one-time BMF champion recently chose to hang his gloves up at UFC 287, after going toe-toe against the brawler, Gilbert Burns (22-6 MMA).

Although Masvidal didn’t shy away from the relentless pressure of ‘Durinho’, it was evident that the 38-year-old was struggling to keep up with the pace of the world’s best fighters. Unfortunately, he lost his fight against Burns via a unanimous decision and hasn’t look like the same fighter he was back in 2019.

Jorge Masvidal explains the difference between the beef he has with Leon Edwards compared to Colby Covington

Jorge Masvidal is well-known for his infamous bust up with some of the biggest names on the UFC’s roster. Whilst appearing on Jake Paul’s video podcast, ‘B.S. w/ Jake Paul’, Masvidal broke down two of his most famous beefs during his time with the UFC.

‘Gamebred’ began clarifying that he has never had anything against Leon Edwards, despite the viral altercation between the two of them at UFC London in 2019.

Although the pair continued to exchange personal jabs at each other on social media throughout the years, Masvidal reaffirmed he has never held any grudges towards Edwards.

“With me and Leon, it was never personal. He just crossed a line, like, bro, I’m doing an interview, you’re trying to punk me again. That’s not going to happen. He’s already talking wild and s*** on Twitter, but I don’t have nothing personal,” Masvidal exclaimed.

Jorge Masvidal understands the fight business better than most, rivalries are part of the game. However, Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) made took things too far and made it personal, in spite of the fact the pair used to be best friends and teammates.

“Colby’s just a different situation. That motherf*****, I just don’t like his ass,” Masvidal expressed.

“That dude and me will never be cool, just because he brought up my kids in numerous situations,” Masvidal said. “He brought up things from my life, and that motherf***** lived on my couch for like eight months. He had like one or two pro fights, broke his hand, couldn’t f****** afford rent or nothing.

Their feud turned into a fight that headlined at UFC 272, in which Covington emerged with the win via a unanimous decision.

The issue when fighters get a bit too personal, whatever happens in the cage doesn’t necessary squash the beef.

Jorge Masvidal was also involved in an alleged assault on Covington outside a steakhouse in Miami a few weeks after their fight back in 2022. He was eventually arrested and hit with several felony charges, including aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

“Allegedly this, allegedly that,” Masvidal said. “He’s a b****! If he were here right now, he’d run the f*** out.”

By the sounds of it, the pair will be going back and forth for the rest of the foreseeable future.

