Jorge Masvidal: I’ll F*ck Up Kamaru Usman While I Wait For McGregor

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Conor McGregor, but he’s in no rush to do so.

Masvidal has been a long-rumored opponent of the Irish superstar, but those talks vamped up even more so after McGregor’s return last weekend. McGregor headlined UFC 246 on pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada in a welterweight bout with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. The former two-division champion only needed 40 seconds to put Cerrone away with a beautiful performance.

“Gamebred” was front-and-center in the crowd, watching the action unfold. However, Masvidal, nor anyone else, was specifically called out by McGregor after his win. Speaking to the “Le Batard & Friends” podcast, Masvidal said he doesn’t think McGregor is ready for him.

The UFC’s BMF Champ won’t be losing any sleep if that’s the case, as he’s more than willing to move on to a potential UFC welterweight championship fight with current titleholder Kamaru Usman. (H/T MMA Fighting)

“He’s talking a lot of sh*t. But it’s all sh*t cause he doesn’t want this,” Masvidal said. “He could have cut the sickest promo — he could have cut the sickest promo of life. Had everybody extra wanting it and talking about it. We kind of understand where they’re going. Certain things he said on the microphone as well that he doesn’t feel he’s not up to speed, that he needs to work on this, he needs to work on that.

“I get it, man. Go back in there, find your timing, when you feel you’re ready for the challenge, we do it. There’s no rush. I’ll go get my title meanwhile. I’ll go f*ck up [Kamaru] Usman meanwhile, and then me and Conor can talk in the future if he wants to or not. It doesn’t really matter. I’m not here to bully people into fights or keep asking for the fight. I’m going to go about my business like I said I always will.”

Masvidal comes off a Fighter Of The Year run in 2019, in which he finished all three of his opponents. The first being Darren Till, who Masvidal knocked out in dramatic fashion in front of Till’s own native English crowd. He followed that up with a record-breaking five-second knockout of Ben Askren, ending “Funky’s” undefeated streak.

And finally, Masvidal picked up a TKO win over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November, following a Doctor Stoppage, to win the BMF Championship. With the tremendous amount of hype carried into 2020 by Masvidal, it should be noted that, whatever the American Top Team (ATT) product decides to do, it’s going to be huge.

