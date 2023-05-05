Jorge Masvidal Fernandez – the father of former UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has been charged with second-degree attempted murder following an alleged shooting at the former mixed martial artist’s home in Miami, Florida.

Last night, reports emerged detailing how law enforcement officers had arrived at former UFC welterweight and lightweight, Masvidal following an alleged shooting at the residence, where Masvidal’s father was brought into police custody.

Not present at the house at the time of the altercation, Masvidal, who twice challenged former champion, Kamaru Usman during his tenure with the UFC for gold, was promoting his own Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA event which is also scheduled to take place in Florida this weekend.

Facing a second-degree charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, Masvidal’s father is alleged to have shot a man, Luis Lencioni at least twice during an altercation, according to responding police officers.

Transported to a medical facilty with gunshot wounds in both of his arms, Lencioni confirmed to police that Fernandez had shot at him following a “verbal dispute” at the Miami home owned by former welterweight challenger, Masvidal.

Fernandez, 67, exercised his right to remain silent according to an affidavit, after he was brought into police custody. Furthermore, a 38. caliber firearm was also found at the scene of the shooting per police, after a search warrant was granted. (H/T ESPN MMA)

Jorge Masvidal retired from MMA following his UFC 287 loss last month

A former welterweight title challenger, Miami native, Masvidal co-headlined UFC 287 back in April in ‘The Sunshine State’, suffering a unanimous decision loss to incoming UFC 288 co-main event feature, Gilbert Burns.