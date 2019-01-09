Jorge Masvidal Expresses Interest In Fighting Nate Diaz

Jorge Masvidal expresses interest in not only still wanting to fight Nick Diaz but now Nate as well.

Back in November, it was reported that Nick would fight Masvidal at the upcoming UFC 235 pay-per-view event. However, that fight has since been scrapped and left Masvidal waiting for his next fight.

While doing a recent interview with MMAJunkie, the UFC star mentioned that he thinks there is a certain key feature in the brothers. This is something that he thinks he could work with in order to sell a fight.



“Obviously, I want to fight Diaz, because they’re dogs,” Masvidal said. “That’s what I really admire about them. Their skillset is not the greatest. They’re great at boxing. They’re great at jiu-jitsu even off their backs. But that thing – they don’t kick, they don’t wrestle.”



“There are a lot of things they don’t do. But what makes them stand out from other fighters is the dog in them. The game. And that’s what I wanted to get after. I wanted to get in there and see who’s more dog. Who’s really got that dog in them, that game. That’s what I was looking the most forward to.”

Next Step

Masvidal has been out of action since he lost a unanimous decision to Stephen Thompson at UFC 21. He has lost his last two fights in the Octagon after having a three-fight win streak.

Although the chances of a fight against Nick isn’t likely, he does think eventually he could get a fight with either Diaz brother. Until then, he’s looking to get the right fight booked next.



“It depends on which stage of my life I’d be in,” Masvidal said. “Right now, (I wouldn’t want it), because I just want to fight. I want a guaranteed fight. I don’t want something like this to happen. I just want to fight. I wouldn’t want to fight anybody that’s had like a high rate of signing. Then somehow, some way end up not fighting, whether it’s by injury or whatever it is. I wouldn’t want to fight anybody like that. I want to fight somebody that’s pretty dead-locked when they sign the contract”

