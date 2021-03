In the CW122 main event Jordan Vucenic upset Morgan Charriere to win the Cage Warriors featherweight title.

The challanger started well and clearly took the first round.

Charriere grew into the fight and was more succesful as the fight progessed.

The championship rounds where to close to call but the cageside judges had to do it.

Ultimatley it was Vucenic who got the split decision win.

Check out the highlights below.

Cracked him on the way out!#CW122 pic.twitter.com/RSl7rJECgO — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 20, 2021

Don't want to be against the cage with Charriere..#CW122 pic.twitter.com/YSULT0D3Ii — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 20, 2021

Vucenic with a hard right hand#CW122 pic.twitter.com/FNqPK1gr63 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 20, 2021

Much needed takedown by Charriere#CW122 pic.twitter.com/06TMoIf2lk — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 20, 2021

Charriere is heating up in the fourth!#CW122 pic.twitter.com/IQdeukJe4U — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 20, 2021

Still throwing in the final round!#CW122 pic.twitter.com/N9Q6LwhB4D — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) March 20, 2021

Congratulations to THE NEW Cage Warriors Featherweight Champion



Jordan Vucenic ๐Ÿ†๐Ÿ‡ฌ๐Ÿ‡งโญ๏ธ #CW122 pic.twitter.com/3S6vVac1FF — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) March 20, 2021