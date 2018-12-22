Jon Jones: “DC” Doesn’t Want To Fight Me Again

Jon Jones has thrown out the challenge, and now he awaits Daniel Cormier’s answer.

Earlier this week, Jones took to Twitter and challenged his longtime rival to a trilogy bout. “DC” has never been able to best Jones inside the Octagon. Jones won their first meeting via unanimous decision, and their rematch ended with a head-kick knockout for Jones.

However, Jones tested positive for a banned substance in their second meeting, and the result was changed to a No Contest. Now, Jones is ready to make his return next week (Sat. December 29, 2018) at UFC 232 on pay-per-view (PPV). Speaking on the UFC 232’s media conference call, Jones addressed his challenge to Cormier (via MMA Fighting):

“I challenged Cormier to be my first title defense, and let’s see what he does. I don’t think he responded yet, and I think everybody knows he doesn’t want to fight me a third time,” Jones said.

“I’m not out to get Daniel Cormier. I’m here protecting himself the guy’s out there making comments about me and I’m just responding.”

Cormier is currently a double champion in the UFC. He holds the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles. However, Jones will be facing Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232 this weekend. The winner will be crowned the new 205-pound champion, stripping Cormier. It’s very possible that should Jones win, a trilogy bout be made next.