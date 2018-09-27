Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 2 Considered For Late 2018

Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson 2 is a fight that the UFC and its President Dana White are considering based on recent comments made by the boss.

This comes off the heels of reports that the UFC was considering Gustafsson vs. Yoel Romero for the UFC 230 pay-per-view event. It appears that this fight won’t happen but a bigger fight is in the cards.

White recently told ESPN that Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 could headline the upcoming UFC 232 pay-per-view (PPV) event. Now that Jones is cleared to fight once late October rolls around, he is allowed to fight again.

“It’s one of the greatest light heavyweight title fights in history and I expect the rematch to be the same!!!” White told MMA reporter Brett Okamoto.

There is some history between these two fighters as Jones successfully retained his light heavyweight title over Gustafsson back at UFC 165 in 2013 by decision. It was a close war that saw both men have their moments and one of the best fights in the history of the promotion.

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

The women’s featherweight title fight between Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes is also slated for this show. If the UFC did book a rematch between these two fighters then Cyborg vs. Nunes could end up as the co-headliner.