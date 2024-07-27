Jon Jones’ lone loss opponent looking for matchup “He already lost to me!”

ByTimothy Wheaton
Jon Jones Loss

Jon Jones has one career loss and it’s a bit of an odd story. However, the one man to defeat him, Matt Hamill, is willing to fight ‘Bones’ once again.

Jon Jones’ Only Career Loss

Jon Jones has a near-perfect record at 27-1. Along the way, ‘Bones has defeated multiple generations of great fighters at the highest level, including several former champions. But on the way up, he ran into a loss on a rule violation.

In 2009, Jones met ‘The Hammer’ Matt Hamill. Hamill was a standout talented wrestler who had earned gold in the Deaflympics in multiple meetings. At this point in his MMA career, he was a dangerous rising prospect coming off of a first-round knockout against Mark Muñoz.

During their 2009 fight, the young Jones quickly took down Hamill, mounted him, and began delivering elbows from full mount. However, these were 12-6 elbows, directly from the ceiling to the ground. These have long been illegal in MMA although this was just overturned this past week. Therefore, due to a rule violation, Jones earned a loss via disqualification.

Because the rule was recently changed, Hamill offered to face Jones, now UFC heavyweight champion, once again. “Let’s cut this chase,” He said, “[Dana White] – I know you’re desperate to get [Jon Jones] an undefeated record. I see how you want to profit from that! Is also why you bail him out of all the other things… How about a rematch?! I’ll be happy to fight him for a heavyweight title. If I beat him, I want a UFC belt. Let me know if Stipe Miocic backs out. I’ll take short notice, just remember he already lost to me!”

