Jon Jones issues statement addressing alleged assault of a DFSI drug testing agent: ‘I was frustrated’

Jon Jones has responded to an accusation that he threatened to “kill” an anti-doping agent sent to collect a sample from the UFC heavyweight champion.

First reported by ABQRAW News, ‘Bones’ was said to be “extremely intoxicated” when a representative with Drug Free Sport International, the UFC’s new anti-doping agency as of January 1, arrived at his home to conduct a standard drug screen. During the incident, Jones allegedly threatened to kill the tester and was also accused of stealing her cell phone at one point.

The incident occurred in late March but was first brought to the attention of the Albuquerque Police Department on Friday, April 5. Shortly after the news began sweeping across social media, Jon Jones responded to the accusations claiming that he was simply “frustrated with the unprofessionalism” of the DFSI agent, but says that things ended amicably between the two.

Jones also shared security camera footage of the drug tester leaving his home without issue.

“I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug,” Jones wrote on Instagram. “Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home.



“I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before.”

According to combat sports journalist Aaron Bronsteter, a summons will be issued to Jon Jones on accusations of assault and interference with communications. He also provided an excerpt from the report, provided to him by Officer Gilbert Gallego of the Albuquerque PD.

Jon Jones’ UFC career has been often overshadowed by his run-ins with the law

It’s certainly not the first time Jon Jones has found himself in trouble with the law. Jones’ employer, Ultimate Fighting Championship, has not yet released a statement on the situation. Considering UFC CEO Dana White’s lax attitude toward unsavory behavior, it’s unlikely that the two-division champ will face any real consequences outside of the courtroom.