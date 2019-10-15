Jon Jones Hit With Multiple Tax Liens Totaling Over $1 Million

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones continues to have problems outside the Octagon.

According to recent documents obtained by Bloody Elbow, Jones was hit with multiple state and federal tax liens recently. They date back to December last year and cover the federal tax years of 2014-2016 and the state tax years of 2015-2017.

The largest lien — a government claim on property when one fails to pay taxes — was released in August this year and totaled approximately $1.3 million. There was also an additional $87,000 plus assessed against Jones by the state of New Mexico.

In addition to all this, the City of Albuquerque established a lien on Jones for not paying city utilities. That amount totaled $528.74.

According to the Bloody Elbow article, Jones has satisfied the tax payments for the December 2018 lien ($104,768.70) and the April 2019 lien assessed by the state of New Mexico ($87,257.15).

It is not specified if he has satisfied the taxes for the January 2019 lien which was released in August that totals $1,306,003.50.

Jones’ manager Malki Kawa is yet to comment on the matter. We’ll keep you updated as more information becomes available.

