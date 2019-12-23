Jon Jones Helping Out Those In Need Ahead Of Christmas

Spread the word!













UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones might have his critics but he’s certainly doing his part in giving back to the community.

Ahead of Christmas, Jones will be giving out winter coats at a free lunch in Albuquerque on Monday. He made the announcement on Twitter on Sunday:

“Tomorrow Monday, December 23 I’ll be handing out winter coats at a free lunch for the public. 🎁 Location: Steelbridge – 2021 2nd St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm,” Jones tweeted.

Tomorrow Monday, December 23 I’ll be handing out winter coats at a free lunch for the public. 🎁

Location: Steelbridge – 2021 2nd St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm pic.twitter.com/8ibbEdbbwL — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 23, 2019

Many have criticized Jones as a human being for all his infractions with the law. But at least he’s doing his part to right some of those wrongs.

When it comes to the Octagon, Jones is set to defend his title against Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247 which takes place February 8 in Houston, Texas.

What do you think of Jones’ good deed?