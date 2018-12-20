Jon Jones Explains Why Conor Is Actual Double Champ, Not Cormier

Jon Jones explains why he strongly believes that Daniel Cormier is not an actual double champion despite what his record says.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion is just over a week away from making his Octagon return. Thus, it’s that time again to rip his archrival. Cormier has held both the UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight titles. He fought all the top names in the 205 pound division, including Jones, but never was able to score a victory over him.

This recent rant all started once Cormier took a shot at Jones having banned substances in his system. This was after Jones had said that he has always felt he’s the rightful owner of the belt.

This led to Jones firing back with this statement where he gave his take on this situation involving McGregor. The Irishman has held the UFC lightweight and featherweight titles in his career. Jones wrote the following on his official Twitter account:

“Pinch of salt, no pinch of salt. You still had steroids in your system in a fist fight,” Jones stated. Not cool. Daddys baby still out there whining, What proud “double Champion just vacates his belt because someone else returns to the sport?”

“Fight me one more time and prove you’re actually the champ champ. I’ll donate $100,000 to a charity in San Diego if you accept. Conor McGregor was an actual double Champ, the whole world knows your claim is a freaking joke. You’re more than welcome to be my first title defense.”

“Pinch of salt, no pinch of salt. You still had steroids in your system in a fist fight,” Cormier stated. “Not cool.”



Daddys baby still out there whining, What proud “double Champion” just vacates his belt because someone else returns to the sport? 😩 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 20, 2018