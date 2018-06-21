Jon Jones Downplays Daniel Cormier Reaching GOAT Status With UFC 226 Win

Jon Jones never shies away from taking a shot at Daniel Cormier.

Their first fight went down back on January 3, 2015, at UFC 182 where Jones picked up the decision win.

The two fighters have competed against each other a total of two times. The second fight went down when the UFC light heavyweight champion lost to Jones by third-round TKO in the main event of UFC 214 on July 29 in Anaheim, California on PPV (pay-per-view). It was revealed after the fight that Jones tested positive for Turinabol.

As a result of that failed drug test, Jones was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title and removed from the official UFC rankings. The promotion then reinstated Cormier as the champion.

Cormier stated in past interviews that he still wants a third fight with the former UFC champion.

The UFC light heavyweight champion is slated to fight UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at the upcoming UFC 226 pay-per-view event. The promotion recently sent out a tweet that questioned if DC would be the GOAT if he is able to win at this event.

This is when Jones had a problem and mocked his arch-rival on his official Twitter account by writing the following:

“What have you done for me lately? Let’s just be real and stop asking this question. If he’s in the conversation does that make me the motherfucking man? Man I can’t wait to get my job back and slap somebody.”

UFC 226 is set to take place on Saturday, July 6, 2018, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.