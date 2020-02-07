Jon Jones & Dominick Reyes Final Staredown Before UFC 247 (Video)

Spread the word!













Earlier today (Fri. February 7, 2020) the UFC held its ceremonial weigh-ins just hours after official weigh-ins this morning.

There, main eventers Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes faced off for the final time before their pay-per-view (PPV) headliner tomorrow night. Jones puts his light heavyweight championship up for grabs against the undefeated knockout artist in Reyes in the UFC 247 main event from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Jones and Reyes stood face-to-face just 24 hours before locking horns.

Check out the final face-off below.

UFC 247 Weigh-In Results

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET,)

Jon Jones (204) vs. Dominick Reyes (205)

Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (124.5)

Juan Adams (266) vs. Justin Tafa (265.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Dan Ige (145.5)

Derrick Lewis (261.5) vs. Ilir Latifi (246.5)

Preliminary Card (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Trevin Giles (185.5) vs. James Krause (183)

Alex Morono (171) vs. Kalinn Williams (169)

Lauren Murphy (125) vs. Andrea Lee (125.5)

Miles Johns (135) vs. Mario Bautista (135)

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Journey Newson (135.5) vs. Domingo Pilarte (135.5)

Andre Ewell (135.5) vs. Jonathan Martinez (136)

Austin Lingo (145.5) vs. Youssef Zalal (145.5)

What do you think about Jones and Reyes’ face-off? Who are you picking tomorrow night?