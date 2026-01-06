Rivals: Jon Jones And Daniel Cormier Face Off For The Trilogy On Russian TUF – ALF Reality

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are set to reignite their long-standing rivalry.

Jones and Cormier share one of the most intense and unforgettable rivalries in UFC history, having clashed twice in the Octagon in championship fights. “Bones” defeated Cormier in both meetings, first earning a decision victory at UFC 182 in January 2015 before landing a head-kick knockout in the third round in their rematch at UFC 214 in July 2017.

7 years ago today, Jon Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

The result was overturned to a no contest

pic.twitter.com/BPjAizKjG6 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) July 29, 2024

That outcome was later overturned to a no-contest after Jones tested positive for a banned substance. Even so, the animosity between the two never truly faded, with both the UFC legends repeatedly trading sharp words and heated exchanges over the years, including on social media.

More than nine years after their disputed rematch, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are set to cross paths once again, this time outside the Octagon.

Jon Jones And Daniel Cormier To Share Coaching Duties On Russian TUF-ALF Reality

On Monday, ALF Global founder Alfredo Auditore announced that Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will assume rival coaching roles on the ALF Reality series, with production set to begin in the weeks ahead. The show mirrors the UFC’s long-running The Ultimate Fighter format, but adds a distinctly unpredictable Russian twist.

🚨 BREAKING: Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will be going head to head as coaches in the new season of ALF Reality (aka Russian TUF) 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/evLBt6izMu — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 5, 2026

Following the announcement, Jones and Cormier came face to face for the first time, marking the beginning of the next chapter in their long-running feud.

Image: @alfredo_auditore/Instagram

The series has previously featured high-profile names such as Jorge Masvidal, Petr Yan, and Aljamain Sterling as coaches. Jones himself also coached opposite Nate Diaz in an earlier season, though Diaz ultimately exited the show after a wild on-set brawl erupted during filming.

“DC” announced his retirement following back-to-back losses to former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in August 2020. He was later inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame and has since become a key figure on the promotion’s broadcast team.

Meanwhile, “Bones” stepped away from competition after defending the heavyweight title against Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024. He later softened that stance, expressing interest in returning at the UFC White House event in June, though his involvement in the historic card remains uncertain.