Daniel Cormier Demands Jon Jones Wrestling Match: “I’m gonna kick his ass”

Daniel Cormier has once more reignited his long-running feud with Jon Jones, and the bitterness now seems never-ending. The pair share one of the most heated rivalries in UFC history, which started back in 2015.

Cormier has unfinished business and therefore wants to fight Jones a third time.

‘DC’ retired in 2020. On the other hand, Jones announced his retirement in 2025 but later came out of retirement to fight at the UFC White House event on June 14, 2026. However, the UFC head brass has not seconded Jones’ idea to fight on this once-in-a-lifetime card.

Cormier and Jones met twice in the octagon. In their first bout at UFC 182 in 2015, Jones won by unanimous decision. In 2017, at UFC 214, the pair ran it back, and ‘Bones’ got a TKO victory after catching Cormier with a head kick and then finishing him with ground and pound. However, the second bout was later ruled a no-contest when Jones tested positive for a banned substance named Oral Turinabol, which is an anabolic steroid.

‘DC,’ now 46 years old, has called for a wrestling match against Jones under the RAF (Real American Freestyle) banner. During a recent conversation with Ben Askren, he said:

I’m telling you, Real American Freestyle is going to see me and Jon Jones at some point, and I’m going to kick his ass like you would never believe. Because guess what, I still shoot. I still train wrestlers every single day.”

Check out Daniel Cormier’s comments below:

Daniel Cormier says he's gonna wrestle Jon Jones on a @RAFWrestlingUSA card one day 👀



"RAF is gonna see me and Jon Jones at one point, and I'm gonna kick his ass. I still train wrestlers every single day."



(via @dc_mma) pic.twitter.com/hBa4mDsjsj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 6, 2026

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier to serve as opposing coaches on reality show

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier will serve as opposing coaches on the ALF Global Reality show, which is unofficially the Russian version of The Ultimate Fighter. Jones served as a coach in the previous installment of this reality show opposite Nate Diaz.

Filming of this show is expected to begin in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, ahead of that, ‘DC’ and ‘Bones’ faced off for the first time since 2017.

Check the faceoff below: