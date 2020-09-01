Jon Jones has called out former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar after news broke he is currently a free agent after opting against re-signing with the WWE. Late last night it was reported Lesnar has become a free agent, following the expiration of his deal with the professional wrestling company, WWE. The 43-year-old failed to lock in a new deal with World Wrestling Entertainment, according to PWInsider.com.

Jones quickly reacted to the news, taking to social media to call out the 43-year-old.

“Brock I’ll beatcho ass too,” Jones wrote.

Brock I’ll beatcho ass too — BONY (@JonnyBones) August 31, 2020

The comments come after Jones recently announced he is relinquishing his light-heavyweight title to pursue a career at heavyweight. ‘Bones’ has begun the process of bulking up for the move and called for a fight with Stipe Mioic.

Lesnar has a 5-3-(1) record. He claimed UFC gold with a knockout win over Randy Couture at UFC 91 back in November of 2008.

Lesnar finished Frank Mir in a rematch as well as then-interim best, Shane Carwin in his two title defences. Lesnar then dropped to a first-round defeat against Cain Velasquez, before suffering a first-round battering at the hands of then promotional newcomer, Alistair Overeem at UFC 141.

Briefly returning to the UFC after another prolonged stint with the WWE, Lesnar was granted a USADA exemption to compete at UFC 200 in July of 2016 – opposite kickboxing ace, Mark Hunt. Originally scoring a comfortable unanimous decision win, the result was later overturned by the NSAC after Lesnar had tested positive for the banned substance, clomiphene.

He was subsequently slapped with a $250,000 fine as well as a one-year retroactive suspension from active competition. Lesnar hasn’t fought in MMA since but was linked to a fight with Daniel Cormier who was heavyweight champion at the time.

A fight with Jones could be enough to entice Lesnar out of retirement according to fellow wrestler Kurt Angle who told Ariel Helwani in 2019.

“I know he said that he’s retired. The one fight he wants, and I don’t know if it’s ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones.”

Do you want to see Jon Jones fight Brock Lesnar?

If you enjoyed this story, please share it on social media! Thanks! Share on Facebook Share on Twitter