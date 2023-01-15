Jon Jones opens as betting underdog for the first time since 2009 for Ciryl Gane clash at UFC 285

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, opens as a betting underdog for his upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane.

After years of waiting, UFC fans will finally be treated to the Jones’ move up to heavyweight, ending what will be over a three-year lay-off.

This comes following an official announcement yesterday, that Jones would be squaring off with former interim champion, Gane. This paired with the news that former undisputed champion Francis N’Gannou, would be released from his contract and his title would be stripped, leaving Gane and Jones to fight for the now vacant title.

Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane betting odds

While Jones’ resume is one of a kind and is widely considered one of the greatest fighters ever, his most recent performances have left a lot to be desired. Jones would scrape close decision wins against both Thiago Santos and Dominick Reyes, both of which could have easily gone the way.

This, combined with a significant bump up in weight and chronic inactivity have left Jones’ sitting at around a +100 underdog, meaning betting on Jones, a $100 wager earns a profit of $100. This marks the first time that Jones’ has opened as an underdog since 2009, when he took on Stephan Bonnar, in what was just his second fight in the UFC.

After this, Jones carved his way through whatever light-heavyweight presented to him, opening as a -500 favorite nine times throughout his UFC career.

As for Gane, the Frenchman is sitting anywhere from -110 to -125, meaning that you would have to bet $110 or $125 to get back $100.

Who wins, Jon Jones or Ciryl Gane?