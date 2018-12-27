Jon Jones Apologizes To All UFC 232 Fighters Over Relocation

Jon Jones apologizes to all of the fighters who will be competing on the card of the UFC 232 pay-per-view event.

This is a claim that was made by the former UFC light heavyweight champion while doing an interview. It comes in the aftermath of the UFC 232 event from Las Vegas to Southern California.

Jones made it clear that this wasn’t his decision to make but is willing to take responsibility for his part.



“I feel good,” Jones today told MMAjunkie. “I really can’t afford to feel any other way. I feel bad for the fans. I went around today apologizing to every UFC fighter that was on the card that I’ve seen in person. So far, they’ve all said that they’ve forgiven me. I think I need to prioritize my emotions and save all the emotions for after the fight. After the fight, I definitely plan on doing what I can do to give back to fans who really lost out.”

The UFC 232 pay-per-view event is set to take place on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Forum in Inglewood, California.

The former champ meets Alexander Gustafsson in the main event for the vacant light heavyweight title. He did make one admission. That was the fact that the test result sent him spiraling but was quick to keep his focus on the task in front of him.

His Reaction