Jon Anik Weighs In on Arman Tsarukyan as Questions Linger Over What Really Happened Before UFC 311

Jon Anik believes that the UFC is treating Arman Tsarukyan unfairly, and he should not have been denied a title shot.

After beating Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar, ‘Ahalkalakets’ called out lightweight champion Ilia Topuria. However, ‘El Matador’ announced a hiatus from fighting due to personal reasons, and the promotion announced an interim 155-pound title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Tsarukyan’s wish to fight for the title again was denied because he pulled out of his UFC 311 title fight against Islam Makhachev in 2025. According to reports, ‘Ahalkalakets’ withdrew due to a back injury he sustained while cutting weight. However, some fans believe he hurt his back while shooting a vlog with Nina-Marie Daniele, while others think he could not make weight and therefore pulled out, using a back injury as an excuse.

After the pullout, Tsarukyan has tried to get back in the good graces of the promotion by doing all he can. But his efforts seem insufficient. However, Dana White and Tsarukyan have reaffirmed that their relationship is not strained, and the 29-year-old knows why he was not given a second title shot.

An interim title fight that doesn’t feature the number one contender is unfair, and Jon Anik also seconds that. On the JAXXON Podcast, he said:

“I think most of the fanbase would agree with me that Arman Tsarukyan looks like the best, most complete lightweight in the world. But only Hunter, Dana, and a few selected individuals know exactly what happened before UFC 311. Depending on who you ask, it was either weight-cut related or injury related, or whatever it may be, the narrative continues to spin, and the fight with Dan Hooker no longer became a title eliminator. The world is unfair, and yes, I do believe he’s [Arman Tsarukyan] being treated unfairly.”

Arman Tsarukyan’s comments after not getting a title shot in 2026

Recently, Arman Tsarukyan, in an interview, stated that even before his UFC Qatar fight, he knew that Paddy Pimblett was next in line for the championship and not him. ‘Ahalkalakets,’ however, believes the UFC still needs him, and that’s why they renewed his contract and gave him an easy fight. He understands the business model and says he needs to wait for a title opportunity.

“The UFC sees the situation better. They push whoever is more profitable for them. It’s a business. We need to understand that and wait for our chance. There are no hidden reasons. Yes, Dana White already addressed that I pulled out of the [UFC 311] title fight and missed my chance. But after that, we did not have any more problems. They gave me an easy fight and easy money, renewed my contract, and gave me a bonus after the [Dan Hooker] fight, after I submitted him. And this shows that the UFC still needs me and wants me.”

