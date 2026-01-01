Arman Tsarukyan Says Paddy Pimblett Was Already Lined Up for the Title

Arman Tsarukyan says that he was informed before his UFC Qatar fight that even if he secured a highlight reel finish, he would not be granted the next lightweight title shot.

Ahalkalakets’ took on Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar and won by second-round submission. After that, he called out 155-pound champion Ilia Topuria, who has no interest in fighting the Armenian. In the coming weeks, Topuria announced his hiatus from fighting due to personal reasons. After that, the promotion announced an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, which will headline UFC 324.

After being denied the lightweight title shot, Tsarukyan wanted to fight BMF champion Max Holloway. However, the promotion announced Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2, which will serve as the UFC 326 headliner.

Paddy Pimblett’s fate was sealed before Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC Qatar bout

Arman Tsarukyan says he was aware that ‘The Baddy’ was going to fight for the title next:

“Before the Hooker fight, they told me even before the fight, ‘Pimblett will fight for the title next and not you, even if you win by the most beautiful KO. Pimblett will still fight for the title before you.’ And when I dominated Dariush, the fans took my side, asking why Pimblett and not me. But the UFC sees the situation better, they push whoever is more profitable for them.”

‘Ahalkalakets’ added:

“It’s a business. We need to understand that and wait for our chance. There are no hidden reasons. Yes, Dana White already addressed that I pulled out of the [UFC 311] title fight and missed my chance. But after that, we did not have any more problems. They gave me an easy fight and easy money, renewed my contract, and gave me a bonus after the [Hooker] fight, after I submitted him. And this shows that the UFC still needs me and wants me.”

Tsarukyan is now gearing up to be the official backup for the UFC 324 interim lightweight title fight. In the meantime, if Topuria is stripped and the Gaethje vs. Pimblett bout becomes an undisputed title fight, then the Armenian can get a title shot next as he desires and fight the winner of the UFC 324 headliner.