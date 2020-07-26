Johnny Walker is set to return to action.

As per ESPN, Walker is slated to face Ryan Spann in a light heavyweight bout taking place at the UFC 253 pay-per-view event. Both fighters have agreed to the bout and an official announcement should be expected soon.

After a meteoric rise in the UFC, Walker with three straight first-round knockouts, Walker finds himself on a two-fight losing skid. He was TKO’d by Corey Anderson at UFC 244 last November before getting outpointed by Nikita Krylov at UFC Brasilia in March.

He will be looking to return to the win column with a bang against Spann.

It won’t be an easy test, though. Like Walker, Spann is a 205 prospect who has won his last eight outings overall while being 4-0 in the UFC. His most recent win was a split verdict over Sam Alvey at UFC 249 in May.

UFC 253 has no confirmed location as of yet. However, it is expected that it will take place in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. A middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Paulo Costa is expected to headline the card.

