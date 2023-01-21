Johnny Walker stops Paul Craig with ground strikes in first round win – UFC 283 Highlights

Returning to home soil for the first time since a March 2020 loss to Ukraine native, Nikita Krylov, fan-favorite contender, Johnny Walker lands consecutive victory number two tonight, finishing Scottish grappler, Paul Craig with a series of first round ground strikes to open the main card of UFC 283 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.
Walker, the current #12 ranked light heavyweight contender, managed to land his first submission victory in the UFC last time out back in September at UFC 279, submitting Ion Cutelaba with a first round rear-naked choke.
Battling Scottish Hit Squad grappling ace, Craig tonight in his native Brazil, Straight Blast Gym Ireland mainstay, Walker managed to capitalize as Craig attempted a high-crotch single leg takedown, rocking the submission specialist on the feet before forcing the fight to the ground momentarily at the fence, finishing with elbows and strikes.