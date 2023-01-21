Johnny Walker stops Paul Craig with ground strikes in first round win – UFC 283 Highlights

Returning to home soil for the first time since a March 2020 loss to Ukraine native, Nikita Krylov, fan-favorite contender, Johnny Walker lands consecutive victory number two tonight, finishing Scottish grappler, Paul Craig with a series of first round ground strikes to open the main card of UFC 283 at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro.

Walker, the current #12 ranked light heavyweight contender, managed to land his first submission victory in the UFC last time out back in September at UFC 279, submitting Ion Cutelaba with a first round rear-naked choke.

Battling Scottish Hit Squad grappling ace, Craig tonight in his native Brazil, Straight Blast Gym Ireland mainstay, Walker managed to capitalize as Craig attempted a high-crotch single leg takedown, rocking the submission specialist on the feet before forcing the fight to the ground momentarily at the fence, finishing with elbows and strikes.

Below, catch the highlights from Johnny Walker’s TKO win over Paul Craig