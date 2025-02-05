Exclusive | Johnny Garbarino Is Conor McGregor’s Favorite Fighter

BKFC’s Johnny Garbarino claims that he is Conor McGregor’s favorite fighter. Creating incredible knockouts and viral moments outside of the ring, ‘Cannoli’ explains why.

Johnny Garbarino Is Conor McGregor’s Favorite Fighter

John Garbarino, a Philadelphia-based fighter, made headlines with a remarkable debut at BKFC KnuckleMania 5 on January 25, 2025. Fighting in his hometown at the Wells Fargo Center, Garbarino delivered a stunning first-round knockout against Apostle Spencer in the final seconds of the round, thrilling a record-setting crowd of over 17,000 attendees.

“[Conor McGregor] grabbed me by the back of my head, got real close to me, looked into my eyes, and said, “The world stage—everybody in the world is watching you.” And that’s all he needed to say to me. I’m never going to forget that because it’s my time now, and I have to make the most of it.”

After his victory, Garbarino created another unforgettable moment by proposing to his long-time girlfriend in the ring. Following an emotional speech, he dropped to one knee with a ring in hand, and she accepted, drawing cheers from the crowd and going viral online. This heartfelt gesture capped off an already memorable night.

On Conor McGregor, speaking to LowKickMMA’s Danny Podolsky in an interview, Johnny Garbarino said:

“I think he loved it. He tweeted me the night of the fight, the day after, and even today he put me on his Facebook. Between the cannoli and the fight, I looked right at him after I got the win and proposed to my girl. He was like, “I don’t know which part was the best for him,” but it was pretty cool. I think I left a mark—made a big impression. Yeah, I mean, I think I’m his favorite fighter right now”

Garbarino’s week leading up to the fight also drew attention. At the weigh-in, he offered Conor McGregor a cannoli, showcasing his playful personality and connection to his Italian-American heritage. McGregor, who was ringside during the event and later praised Garbarino’s performance and proposal on social media, described it as “magical” and applauded his skill and showmanship.

“I think a lot of these other fighters, after they get a big win, they see him as the money guy, a money grab, and they want to have a money fight. I’m not into that. I’d rather be friends with the guy. Why wouldn’t you want to do business with someone like that? He’s a very successful person, and he’s a nice guy.”