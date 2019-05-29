John Lineker Wants UFC To Book Or Release Him

Spread the word!













John Lineker wants to be booked into a fight now.

“Hands Of Stone” dropped a split decision to Cory Sandhagen back in April. It marked the end of a two-fight win streak over names such as Marlon Vera and Brian Kelleher. Since the defeat, it appears the Brazilian veteran has yet to be offered a fight.

He took to Twitter and demanded the UFC book him or release him:

“My last opponent fought 4 times in a year. He already has another fight! Sean likes him! I have fought only 4 times since 2016! I need to fight! If you dont like me or my style just let me go!!!”

My last opponent fought 4 times in a year. He already has another fight! Sean likes him! I have fought only 4 times since 2016! I need to fight! If you dont like me or my style just let me go!!! @MMAjunkie @seanshelby @danawhite @Alexdavismma @ufc @MMAFighting @sherdogdotcom — John Lineker (@johnlineker) May 29, 2019

Lineker has been competing for the UFC since 2012. He once found himself on a six-fight win streak before earning a title opportunity. The 28-year-old challenged T.J. Dillashaw for the 135-pound title at UFC 207 in December of 2016. He was out-classed by Dillashaw via unanimous decision.

Over the years, Lineker has established himself as one of the biggest punchers in the weight class. His knockout power is unlike anything the division has ever seen. It’s hard to believe the UFC wouldn’t want to book such an exciting finisher as soon as possible.