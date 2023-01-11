John Dodson set to make BKFC return against Jarod Grant at KnuckleMania 3

John Dodson is scheduled to return to the BKFC ring against former champion Jarod Grant on Feb.17 at KnuckleMania 3. The event will be held at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

It will be Dodson’s second bare knuckle fight in his career. He made his BKFC debut last August where he defeated Ryan Benoit by first-round knockout in 40 seconds.

Dodson is coming off a mixed martial arts fight two weeks ago at Rizin FF 40. He made his Rizin debut and scored a first-round knockout against Hideo Tokoro.

John Dodson Will Face a Former BKFC Bantamweight Champion

The 38-year-old will have a challenge on his hands in February. He will take on Jarod Grant, who is a former BKFC Bantamweight Champion. Grant is 5-1 in BKFC. His only loss came by a technical decision due to an accidental eye poke during his first and only title defense.

Dodson is a veteran of the fight game. He made his professional MMA debut in 2004 and has fought for several promotions including the UFC. His accolades include winning The Ultimate Fighter and securing Fight of the Night against Demetrius Johnson at UFC on Fox 6. He also competed for the UFC flyweight title twice.

Since his UFC departure in 2020, Dodson has fought for XMMA, Rizin FF and BKFC. He has gone 3-1 in combat sports during this run.