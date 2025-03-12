Why John Cena doesn’t 100% need to win the WWE championship at WrestleMania 41

John Cena is the biggest name in professional wrestling once again – and a lot of that is due to the heel turn heard around the world at WWE Elimination Chamber.

Because of how much of an impact he was able to have, many believe it’s a foregone conclusion that John Cena will beat Cody Rhodes to win the WWE championship at WrestleMania 41. However, we’re not so sure that needs to happen.

Firstly, the heel turn has already happened. If it happened at Mania, with The Rock helping John to defeat Cody in the main event, the shock factor of that would almost automatically mean that Cena should win the belt. Alas, now that Rhodes has time to prepare for this new version of the 16-time world champion, you’d have to think he will be better prepared.

In addition to that, John Cena losing to Cody Rhodes would be quite the moment, if only to cement The American Nightmare as the ultimate babyface – and the leader of this new generation.

Will John Cena win the belt?

Plus, we have to remember that John Cena is here until at least the end of the year (we still think he could pull a Mark Henry and run it until WrestleMania 42). There’s a lot more time for him to win the big one again and you could make the argument that he should even win it as a babyface, depending on how long this current heel run lasts.

We aren’t saying that it shouldn’t happen – just that it isn’t the guarantee that everyone thinks it is. We also don’t think Rhodes would suffer too much from losing on the grandest stage of them all.

Whatever happens, though, John Cena has got us all guessing, and that can only be a good thing.