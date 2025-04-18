John Cena will defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Get ready, wrestling fans – because John Cena is about to make history by becoming the 17-time world champion at WrestleMania 41.

There’s been a lot of talk about WrestleMania 41 and the build to the showcase of the immortals. While we understand why some fans have been left feeling a little bit frustrated, let’s just remember one thing: it’s Mania week. It’s the biggest week of the year in professional wrestling, and now is the time to come together and bask in the glory of this thing we all love and adore.

In the main event of WrestleMania Sunday, John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the undisputed WWE championship. It promises to be quite the occasion no matter who you’re rooting for, and while the build-up has been questioned, there’s an outrageous amount of excitement for this encounter and how it could all play out.

For John Cena, this is about making history by breaking Ric Flair’s record and winning a world championship for a 17th time – and that’s exactly what we expect him to do.

John Cena’s history making moment

For John Cena, this is about cementing this heel turn as one of the greatest moments in WWE history. The turn itself was already executed in a fantastic way but beyond that, he needs to make it mean something. He could certainly lose this match to Cody and still be on track for an incredible rest of the year, but we don’t think that’s going to happen.

He’s already advertised for a bunch of shows after Mania, the fans are giving some great reactions to his work, and he’s in the main event of the show of shows. If you want to cap off his final WrestleMania in style, you simply need him to win the big one.