Former Bellator MMA middleweight, Joe ‘Stitch ’em Up’ Schilling has been involved in an altercation with a bar patron, in which he knocks out the man, in a video recorded over the course of last weekend.

In the below video, Schilling, who is filmed walking into the patron who is standing by the bar in the middle of a walk-way, before turning and confronting the man, who appears to make a lunge toward the kickboxer, before he is punched twice, resulting in a rather vicious knockout. As the video comes to an end, Schilling is seen walking away from the bar-goer, who is now on the ground, unconscious, as bystanders attend to him.

This motherfucker pumpfaked at joe schilling 😂 pic.twitter.com/Iq4fA5cxUb — Brodie4president (@TheBrodie505) June 28, 2021

Schilling, 37, initially posted the video on his official Instagram account, before removing the footage of the altercation.

The Ohio native posted a follow-up on Instagram, reacting to his post’s deletion by the social media network, claiming that the United States isn’t about “self defence” anymore.

“Self defence is apparently now what this country is about anymore,” Schilling posted. “Don’t trip I got the video love you guys thanks for the concern and support during my life-threatening experience. Big shout out to @theyardmuaythai for preparing me for this life-threatening situation. #f*ckracists.“

In another post, this time a story on his official page, Schilling claimed he isn’t someone who will attempt to calm people down or de-escalate a situation; “if you think I’m going to be the guy to calm everything down, you got me f*cked up,” Schilling posted. “I’m here for the show.“

At the time of publication, it’s currently unknown if Schilling, who is currently plying his trade with Sanford MMA in Deerfield, Florida has been arrested in relation to the altercation, or if charges have been pressed against the kickboxer.

Schilling holds a 23-9 professional kickboxing record, scoring victories over the likes of Chidi Njokuani, Artem Levin, Wayne Barrett, Jason Wilnis. The Ohio-born striker won the 2013 GLORY middleweight world championship tournament.

A 10-fight professional mixed martial arts veteran, Schilling holds a 4-6 record, competing six-times for the Scott Coker-led Bellator MMA banner.