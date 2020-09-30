UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes a potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul boxing match is a foregone conclusion. However, a mixed martial arts fight would be a different story.

Mayweather has recently been linked with an exhibition boxing match against the famous YouTuber and the topic came up on a recent episode of Rogan’s podcast.

While Rogan laughed off guest Cameron Hanes’ claim that Paul would win a boxing match, he did mention how Paul’s wrestling background would probably make him pick him if they ever fought in MMA.

“One thing I will tell you — Logan Paul is a really good athlete and he’s an enormous man,” Rogan said. “Now if it was an MMA fight, I would pick Logan Paul. Listen to me — there’s a video of Logan Paul wrestling with Paulo Costa. It’s a real, live wrestling sparring session where he is exhibiting real skill. He knows how to scramble, he’s got real wrestling skill. I think he wrestled in college as well.

“… Either way, him with Paulo Costa. Paulo is the UFC’s number one contender in the middleweight division. And a wrecking machine. The two of those guys, they’re doing wrestling drills and sparring, and Logan Paul is hanging in there, man, with an elite MMA world championship caliber fighter. A guy that went to war with Yoel Romero and walked him down. Paulo Costa’s a monster and Logan Paul is hanging in there. I don’t care what anybody says — what I saw in that, I’m like that kid is impressive.”

Rogan certainly has a point.

But in the end, Mayweather is unlikely to ever compete in mixed martial arts so it’s futile to even discuss the possibility.

You can watch the clip below:

Do you agree with Rogan?