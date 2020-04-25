Joe Rogan Will Commentate At UFC 249

Spread the word!













Veteran commentator Joe Rogan will be working at UFC 249 according to Dana White

The UFC boss told Megan Olivi Rogan will be in attendance at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on May 9. Aaron Bronsteter of TSN confirmed the news on his social media, he wrote. “Dana White tells @MeganOlivi that Joe Rogan will be doing commentary for UFC 249.

Dana White tells @MeganOlivi that Joe Rogan will be doing commentary for UFC 249. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 24, 2020

Rogan previously said on his podcast he would not be attending the event originally scheduled for April 18.

“The UFC is talking about putting on a fight on April 18th. I don’t know how they’re gonna do that. I don’t know if they’re gonna be able to do that in the United States. They’re talking about doing it in a place with less than 10 people, just an open arena – I guess someone’s gonna commentate it [but] it’s not gonna be me – and they’re gonna be duking it out in an empty place. And they’re gonna try to do that on the 18th.”

“They did it for the last card in Brazil because it was ordered by the government. The government ordered all large gatherings to break up when they started seeing the corona rising in Brazil so they had to do the Brazil card indoors, no people, weird. But they’re gonna plan Khabib and Tony this way. They’re gonna plan it, so it doesn’t even have to be a big place. They could do it in, like, a film studio. Legitimately, they could set this up in a film studio somewhere.

White later accused the media of twisting Rogan’s words and confirmed his long-time friend would be calling the fights, he said.

“He did not say that,” Dana White said to TMZ. “Again, you can not listen to anything the media says. Nobody talked to him, they heard him talking on a podcast. So, they start writing stories off a podcast that are full of sh*t. Rogan will be there.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

