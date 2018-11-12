Watch: Joe Rogan Reacts To Yair Rodriguez’s Spectacular UFC Denver Knockout

Joe Rogan has seen some spectacular knockouts in his day.

However, upon witnessing Yair Rodriguez’s finishing of “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung on Saturday night (November 10, 2018), Rogan was left in awe. Rogan and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub were watching UFC Denver live for Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

During the fight companion, Rogan and Schaub got to react live to Rodriguez’s finish over Jung. Both Rodriguez and Jung put on an excellent back-and-forth brawl that lasted into the fifth round. In the closing seconds, the two decided to exchange bombs.

During an exchange, Rodriguez landed a no-look elbow to Jung’s chin, which rendered “The Korean Zombie” unconscious. It is one of the greatest knockouts in UFC history, and, arguably, the greatest elbow knockout in UFC history. Once the knockout happened, Rogan screamed before repeatedly saying “Oh my god!”

Schaub was just as impressed, as both men’s eyes were glued to the screen, wide-eyed at what they had just witnessed. Check out Rogan and Schaub’s reactions to Rodriguez’s knockout in Denver here below. Their reaction can be found at the 3:08:17 marker of the video: