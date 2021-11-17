UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan has raved about the surging, undefeated #10 ranked UFC welterweight contender, Khamzat Chimaev — labeling the Chechen-born finisher as a “freak of nature” during his recent podcast with Snoop Dogg.



AllStars MMA staple, Chimaev improved to 10-0 as a professional and 4-0 in the promotion last October at UFC 267 — courtesy of a stunning, opening round, one-sided rear-naked choke stoppage against the #11 ranked contender, Li Jingliang. The victory came as his fourth consecutive finish in the organization since his promotional bow back in July of last year.



Chimaev debuted on ‘Fight Island’ in July of last year on ‘Fight Island’ stopping both promotional alums, John Philips and Rhys McKee in dominant performances in the space of just 10 days, in what was a record-setting turnaround.



In September of last year, Chimaev stopped Gerald Meerschaet in just 17-seconds on the main card of UFC Vegas 11 in his North American debut.



The former Brave CF contender has continuously called for a December, quickfire turnaround following his October submission victory against Jingliang, however, at the time of publication, a pairing has yet to come to fruition following linked matchup against the quartet of Leon Edwards, Gilbert Burns, Nate Diaz, and Neil Magny.

Joe Rogan showers praise on the undefeated standout, Khamzat Chimaev



“Like, do you know who Khamzat Chimaev is?” Joe Rogan asked Snoop Dogg on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. “That’s another guy where everybody’s like, ‘I can’t wait to see that motherf*cker fight again, can he fight again tomorrow’?

“He’s got it,” Joe Rogan continued. “Whatever that thing is, he’s got it. When he’s like, ‘I’ll kill them all’ after his last fight, and he’s like, ‘Bring them to me, I kill them all’ — I’m like, ‘Whoa’. Dude, he’s real — that’s really him too. Snoop, the word is, he’s ever better than what you’ve seen. The word is, by like people who train with him, like, ‘Dude, he is a f*cking freak of nature’. He’s a freak of nature. He’s really smart, he knows what to do, he’s got sick timing, He’s just like, got a super genius fight mindset.“

“You watch him fight, he doesn’t make any mistakes,” Joe Rogan explained. “I think he’s had three or four fights in the UFC — he’s only been hit (significantly) twice. He’s just a swarm, he’s just a swarm. One guy, he knocked out with one punch in the first round, these other guys, he just gets a hold of and smashes them it’s wild. And everybody can sense it. He’s got that thing about him that’ purely from his talent.“

