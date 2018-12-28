Jeff Novitzky Admits Jon Jones Tested Positive Last August On Joe Rogan’s Podcast

With the controversy going around regarding Jon Jones recent drug test ahead of UFC 232, UFC Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance Jeff Novitzky offered some insight today (Thurs. December 27, 2018).

Novitzky joined longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” to offer some in-depth explanation for the situation. Initially, Jon Jones was scheduled to face Alexander Gustafsson in the main event of UFC 232 this weekend (Sat. December 29, 2018) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

However, after Jones tested positive for the same substance that forced him to be suspended last year, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) did not license Jones to fight. Because of this, the UFC was forced to relocate the fight to The Forum in Inglewood, California, where Jones was able to get licensed .

During Novitzky’s appearance on JRE, Rogan asked the UFC VP of Athlete Health and Performance several questions about the debacle. Maybe the most poignant revelation was that Jones supposedly tested positive for the ‘atypical finding’ back in August. MMA Fighting’s Marc Raimondi even brought that exact finding up during today’s UFC 232 press conference:

They weren’t all negative. He started having adverse results in August, per Novitzky. I asked about exactly that at the press conference. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 27, 2018

Check out Rogan and Novitzky’s conversation here: