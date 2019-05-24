Joe Rogan Critical Of Sage Northcutt’s Loss In ONE Debut

Spread the word!













Longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has voiced his take on the way that the last fight for Sage Northcutt ended. Rogan joins a list of names who have sounded off on this fight, which was an unsuccessful ONE Championship debut for the prospect.

Last Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore, Northcutt made his ONE Championship debut when he went one-on-one with Cosmo Alexandre. The fight only lasted 29 seconds once Alexandre landed a right hand that knocked Northcutt out cold.

As a result, it has sent Northcutt back to the drawing board. It also sent him to the hospital as he underwent a nine-hour surgery to fix eight fractures in his face.

Joe Rogan Critical Of Sage Northcutt’s KO Loss

While doing a recent edition of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” with former UFC star-turned-comedian Brendan Schaub, Rogan gave his take, which was the fact that this was simply a bad match-up. Rogan also had issues with the mismanagement of young Northcutt’s career:

“Cosmo Alexandre is a world class Muay Thai fighter,” Rogan stated (H/T to BJPenn.com). He is world class as far as striking, it’s a completely different level, but I guess because it was an MMA fight he was willing to take it. They fought stand up and Sage took that karate stance and the dude circled off to his right and landed that f**king right hand.”

“It’s a terrible matchup, I don’t know why they agreed to let him fight that guy. It’s just not smart…Sage is good, he’s very good, but these kinds of losses are terrible for his future because they are mismanagement losses in my opinion.”