Joe Rogan Believes Stipe Miocic Should Get Daniel Cormier Rematch

Despite how the first fight ended, there are some fight fans that believe that Stipe Miocic should get his rematch against Daniel Cormier and now we can add the name of longtime UFC color commentator Joe Rogan into that party.

As seen in the main event of the UFC 226 pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Cormier scored a KO win over Miocic to win the UFC heavyweight title, which marks history as Cormier is now a two-division champion.

Cormier is expected to wait until January to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar with the UFC heavyweight title being on the line which would set up for an interesting few months for Miocic if he doesn’t accept any other fight offered to him by the promotion as he has gone on record by stating that he’s not interested in any other fights at this time. Rogan agrees that Miocic has accomplished so much in the division and thus he deserves a rematch with Cormier.

“He should [get a rematch],” Rogan said to Bryan Callen and Brendan Schaub on MMA Show podcast (transcript courtesy of MMA Fighting). “People are thinking, the guy wins more UFC title defenses than anybody on the history of the sport and becomes the most accomplished heavyweight of all time. Think about what he’s done. Think about the fact that he knocks out Fabricio Werdum to win the title, he knocks out Alistair Overeem to defend the title, he knocks out Junior dos Santos, beats Francis when everybody is terrified of Francis. He became the most accomplished heavyweight of all time. Then he gets knocked out by a crazy, perfect punch by Daniel Cormier in a perfect strategy. The fight is Brock but the question is, can Brock pass tests?”

Most fight fans would think that due to how the first fight went down and the way that DC finished Miocic, the promotion will not book a rematch right away but rather historically, would wait for the fighter who got KO’d to pick up a few wins before making the fight happen again and this will likely happen in this situation.