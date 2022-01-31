Long-time UFC color commentator, and podcast host, Joe Rogan has addressed a recent Spotify controversy surrounding his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience – in which he has been accused of promoting and spreading misinformation regarding topics including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and vaccines to treat the illness.

Rogan, who signed an exclusive deal with the streaming platform, Spotify back in May 2020 worth in excess of $100 million, has been accused recently of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on the platform, leading to the likes of Neil Young, and Joni Mitchell pursuing the removal of their respective libraries from the streaming platform.

Joe Rogan admitted he is often wrong and makes mistakes on his podcast, but assured critics he would “try harder” in the future

The Boston native addressed the controversy in an almost 10-minute video posted on his official Instagram account, where he pledged to “try harder” in the future, and intended to secure guests with “differing opinions” on topics for his show, going forward.

Rogan himself named two podcast guests and episodes which appear to have garnered much of the controversy and criticism, namely episodes with cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough, and virologist and immunologist, Dr. Robert Malone – with both medical experts offering altering opinions than the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) mainstream view and advice on COVID-19.

Admitting he was a “huge fan” of the aforenoted Canadian musician, Neil Young, as well as his compatriot, Joni Mitchell, Rogan recounted an old security job he had at a Young concert in Massachusetts, describing how he left the venue and job entirely after a brawl had broken out, laughing as he sang “Rockin’ in the Free World” on his way home in his car.

“My pledge to you is that I will do my best to try to balance out these more controversial viewpoints with other people’s perspectives, so we can maybe find a better point of view,” Joe Rogan said.

Earlier in the video, Rogan explained how he welcomed and encouraged Spotify to place trigger and advisory warnings at the beginning of episodes, which may be judged as controversial or many would perceive spread “misinformation”.

