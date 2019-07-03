Joanna Jedrzejczyk Reportedly Set To Face Michelle Waterson In October

Spread the word!













If Michelle Waterson hasn’t earned a title opportunity in Dana White’s eyes yet, she certainly has the opportunity to solidify herself as the next challenger now.

ESPN reports that Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Waterson have verbally agreed to fight each other in October. Bout agreements have not yet been signed per the report, but verbal agreements are in place for the pair to fight at the UFC Fight Night event on ESPN+ set for October 12. The UFC has not yet announced a venue as of this writing.

Jedrzejczyk once reigned as the undefeated and undisputed champion at 115 pounds before being stopped and defeated by Rose Namajunas in back-to-back fights. She also failed to capture the vacant 125-pound title against Valentina Shevchenko in December. As for Waterson, she’s on a three-fight win streak and comes off a decision victory over Jedrzejczyk’s fellow countrywoman, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, in March.

Currently, 115-pound champion Jessica Andrade is set to defend her title against Weili Zhang on August 31. With top contender Tatiana Suarez nursing injuries, the winner of Jedrzejczyk vs. Waterson could very well be the next challenger for the title. In a division with a ton of talent to go around, this is one of the best matchups to be made at this point in time.

What do you think about the matchup between Jedrzejczyk and Waterson?