Jiri Prochazka Reflects on KO Loss to Alex Pereira: ‘I Was Too Courageous’

ByJavier Delgado
MixCollage 27 Jan 2025 03 35 PM 3055

Jiri Prochazka is coming off an impressive victory at UFC 311 after he defeated former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. Prochazka, who considered moving down a weight class to middleweight decided to continue to pursue gold at 205 and reclaim the belt.

Jiri Prochazka defeats Hill at UFC 311

Jiri Prochazka defeats Jamahal Hill

After Jiri Prochazka decided to continue to fight at 205, he battled Hill in an entertaining bout which presumably was the number one contender fight. With Alex Pereira set to fight Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313, Prochazka could be in line to fight the winner of that.

While it’s inevitable that Prochazka has earned that, he has lost both bouts with Pereira in two championship contests. In both fights ‘Poatan’ knocked out Prochazka leaving people wondering if a third matchup is still on the table. Since then, Jiri Prochazka has had time to reflect on his KO loss to Pereira.

READ MORE:  Paul Hughes Graciously Accepts Khabib Nurmagomedov's Invitation to Dagestan - But on One Condition

Jiri Prochazka Reflects on pereira loss

Prochazka typically has a unique fighting style in which he fights with his arms low and keeps opponents on their toes. Against Pereira, he did no different and kept fighting with his arms low which he reflected on.

“I was a little bit punched in the end of the first round. So I stepped into the second round, and I said to myself, I was too courageous and kept the hands down. So, so that’s why it happened.” -Jiri Prochazka on The Joe Rogan Podcast

Prochazka admitted in the interview he should’ve been more defensive with his hands up against Pereira and talked about how he needed to evolve. After his clash with Hill, it definitely looked like he evolved as he was able to pick apart Hill and remind everyone he is still one of the best in the division.

READ MORE:  Shara 'Bullet' Magomedov vs. Michael 'Venom' Page - Odds and Match Preview
gettyimages 2194086048 612x612 1 1

It will be interesting to see what the UFC does if Pereira successfully defends his title at UFC 313 and if Prochazka will get a rare third rematch with him. There will definitely be many options on the table after that fight and exciting times in the light heavyweight division should continue.

READ MORE:  Dustin Poirier reveals he will not fight at UFC 314 in Miami: 'Trust me, I have something cooking'

Javier Delgado is a writer for LowKickMMA and is currently a junior studying sports journalism at Arizona State University. He's been a UFC fan growing up and has written for other sites writing about football. He currently attends Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts