Scoring a stunning second round spinning elbow knockout win over former title challenger, Dominick Reyes at UFC Vegas 25 last weekend, Jiri Prochazka received massive plaudits for his finish of the Californian, however, he’s revealed that he himself was knocked unconscious against Reyes, albeit for a few seconds.



Prochazka, who headlined the UFC Apex facility card against two-time light heavyweight title challenger, Reyes, ate some significant shots from the Hesperia native on the feet, prior to a massive second frame finish via spinning back elbow — which firmly inserted him into the title picture at 205lbs.



Debuting in the promotion last July at UFC 251 on ‘Fight Island’, the Czech Republic native, who is also a former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion, made his organizational bow against another former title chaser, Volkan Oezdemir.



Displaying his unorthodox style with his striking and forward movement, the dynamic striker eventually laid waste to the Switzerland native in the second frame, with an exceptional knockout to boot.



Now primed to challenge for the light heavyweight title against the victor of the UFC 266 title tilt between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira via his win over Reyes, the result of Saturday’s main event could have been a whole lot different, with Prochazka claiming he was knocked out for a couple of seconds before managing to lean on Reyes and recover.



“The second situation that was the kick from the background to my head,” Prochazka said during a recent appearance on the Believe You Me podcast with Michael Bisping and Luis J. Gomez. “That was a knockout. That was a knockout. And nobody knows that.“

“For one or two seconds I was out, out, I was out. Where is his (Dominick Reyes) body to lean on him?” Prochazka joked. “Just to take some — one, two, three seconds to take a breath. Okay, where I am? Here? What now?“



Whilst Prochazka claims he was unconscious for a split second against Reyes, he still went on to recover and lodge a highlight-reel spinning back elbow knockout win over the Californian.



Sitting at #2 in the official light heavyweight rankings off the back of the win, Prochazka is likely next in line to meet with either Blachowicz or Teixeira, however, if he wishes to score another slot ahead of the September title showdown, the #3 ranked Aleksandar Rakic has been suggested as a potential title-eliminator opponent.